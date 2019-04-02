J.Lo Shows Off Her Insane Abs On The Set Of Her New Movie

At 49 years old J. Lo’s still got it.

Over the weekend the multi-talented star shared a picture from behind the scenes of her upcoming movie ‘Hustlers’. J.Lo showed off her ridiculous abs on Instagram and captioned the photo “I’m a hustler baby … I just want you to know … #Ramona on fire. On set and in character for #hustlersmovie”

Jennifer Lopez is fully committed to her role and has been preparing by hitting the gym harder than usual. She’s even dieting with fiancée Alex Rodriguez. The two cut out sugar and carbs for 10 days, the Internet later called it J.Lo and A-Rod’s 10-day challenge.

Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles in ‘Hustlers’ due out in 2020. The upcoming movie is inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article about strippers who band together to steal from their Wall Street clients.

Via: Health