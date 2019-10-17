Jennifer Lawrence Will Tie The Knot In Rhode Island This Weekend

Their dinner menu sounds incredible

October 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jennifer Lawrence

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

This sounds like one heck of a wedding. 

Looks like someone let slip what Jennifer Lawrence will be serving at her wedding. According to TMZ, the Hunger Games actress will be tying the knot with art gallery Director Cooke Maroney, their wedding is expected to take place this weekend in Rhode Island. 

The couple will have close to 150 guests, and their dinner menu sounds incredible.

For appetizers, guests can choose from sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple, and salt cod beignet. 

For the main entrée, guests can choose either wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or a five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce. Sides include heirloom roasted carrots, smoked new potatoes, and whey braised cabbage

For dessert guests will pick from fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallow s' mores.

Via: Harpers Bazaar

