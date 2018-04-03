Jennifer Garner Pays Tribute To Her Late Chicken, Regina George

It's a sad day in Garner household. Jennifer is currently mourning the loss of her pet chicken, Regina George, who passed away sometime in March.

Apparently, out of all the chickens that live at Jen's house, this one was the family favorite. While Regina George live a good long life, it's evident that she will be missed. Jen posted a video on Instagram featuring some of her favorite moments with her chicken. They would go for walks together, even sit and lounge outside in the sun together.

RIP Regina George.