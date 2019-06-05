Jennifer Aniston Is Up For A 'Friends' Reunion & Thinks Her Co-Stars Are, Too

We also like her idea if they DON'T want to do it.

June 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: MATT MENDELSOHN, USA TODAY

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV
Shows

Friends star Jennifer Aniston is going to be on The Ellen Show today: we were able to track down this little nugget of a video that speaks to the millions of fans who want to see her play Rachel again.

When Ellen asked Jennifer about the possibility of a Friends reunion, her answer was promising!  Even funnier: Ellen's idea of what the show would be called if it was only Rachel (Friend, anyone?)!  Check it out below.

Source: Just Jared

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Just Jared
Jennifer Aniston
Ellen DeGeneres
The Ellen Show

