Jennifer Aniston Is Up For A 'Friends' Reunion & Thinks Her Co-Stars Are, Too
We also like her idea if they DON'T want to do it.
June 5, 2019
Friends star Jennifer Aniston is going to be on The Ellen Show today: we were able to track down this little nugget of a video that speaks to the millions of fans who want to see her play Rachel again.
When Ellen asked Jennifer about the possibility of a Friends reunion, her answer was promising! Even funnier: Ellen's idea of what the show would be called if it was only Rachel (Friend, anyone?)! Check it out below.
Source: Just Jared