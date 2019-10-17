Jennifer Aniston Broke An Instagram Record Only Hours After Joining

October 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jennifer Aniston

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Jennifer Aniston is already breaking records only a day or two after joining Instagram. 

On Tuesday morning Aniston joined the social media platform. The first photo she posted nearly broke the Internet when everyone saw the cast of 'Friends' having a little reunion. 

And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM ----

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Soon the large influx of followers, likes, and comments spurred technical problems making it hard for some users to follow the actress. 

On Wednesday, Guinness World Records announced that Aniston broke the record for the fastest time for an Instagram account to reach 1 million followers. She gained a million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes.

She beat the previous record held by @sussexroyal, the official Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached 1 million followers back in April in five hours and 45 minutes.

Via: Business Insider

Tags: 
Jennifer Aniston
Instagram
Guiness World Records
friends

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes