Jennifer Aniston Broke An Instagram Record Only Hours After Joining

Jennifer Aniston is already breaking records only a day or two after joining Instagram.

On Tuesday morning Aniston joined the social media platform. The first photo she posted nearly broke the Internet when everyone saw the cast of 'Friends' having a little reunion.

Soon the large influx of followers, likes, and comments spurred technical problems making it hard for some users to follow the actress.

On Wednesday, Guinness World Records announced that Aniston broke the record for the fastest time for an Instagram account to reach 1 million followers. She gained a million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes.

She beat the previous record held by @sussexroyal, the official Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached 1 million followers back in April in five hours and 45 minutes.

Via: Business Insider