Watch Jeff Goldblum's Band Play The Jurassic Park Theme At A Music Festival

In case you didn’t already know but actor Jeff Goldblum has a jazz band called the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. They’ve been playing at small jazz clubs around the world for a while now. Last weekend Goldblum and company performed in front of thousands during their Sunday set at the Glastonbury Music Festival.

The crowd was so pumped to see Jeff Goldblum that before he took the stage, everyone joined in singing the theme from Jurassic Park together. When the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra finally did perform, Goldblum teased the Jurassic Park theme on the piano midway through his set.

When all was said and done and their time on stage came to an end, Goldblum took the mic and thanked the crowd while his band performed the Jurassic Park Theme on the saxophone.

Oh yes - Jeff Goldblum’s band play the Jurassic Park theme at #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/d3dw7kdyLs — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 30, 2019

