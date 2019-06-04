Jazz Drummer Lawrence Leathers Found Dead In New York

June 4, 2019
Celebrated New York jazz musician Lawrence Leathers passed away on Sunday morning. 

Mr. Leathers was found at the bottom of the stairwell in his apartment building in the Bronx. When paramedics arrived they pronounced Leathers dead at the scene. 

According to Police, Sterling Aguilar, 28, and Lisa Harris, 41, were arrested on Monday in connection with his death. 

Leathers was born in Lansing, Michigan. At age 15 he started playing the drums professionally. He soon attended school at Julliard and began playing clubs all over New York. He then went on to play with singer Cécile McLorin Salvant. Leathers was featured on two of Salvant's albums that went on to win Grammy awards. 

Lawrence Leathers was 37-years-old. 

