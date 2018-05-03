Jason Witten Retires From Dallas Cowboys, Will Accept Job As ESPN Analyst

Jason Witten has informed the Dallas Cowboys that he will retire and join ESPN as a football analyst, according to reports.

According to KRLD, Witten informed team owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jason Garrett that he will retire, sources tell NFL reporter Todd Archer.

Witten's initial meeting with the team last week wasn't’t to ‘ask’ about a retirement plan; it was to ‘tell’ them, according to The Fan's Mike Fisher.

Reports say Witten will accept a position with ESPN’s as an analyst for Monday Night football.

Witten ends his NFL career as the Dallas Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards (12,448) and 3rd in franchise history with 68 receiving TDs.

His 1,152 career catches ranks 4th in NFL history, trailing only Jerry Rice, Tony Gonzalez and Larry Fitzgerald.