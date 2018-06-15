Jason Garrett Surprises A Cancer-Free Luke Laufenberg, Makes Him An Honorary Dallas Cowboy

This was a special week at The Star in Frisco. If you haven't been following the story, it involves longtime Cowboys color analyst Babe Laufenberg.

This past December, babe's 20-year-old son Luke was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. It was touch-and-go for awhile - but after months of intense treatment, Luke has been declared cancer-free.

This week, Luke Laufenberg walked back onto a football field - where Jason Garrett had a surprise for him.

The perfect story for Father's Day.