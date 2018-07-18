Japan Is Facing A Serious Problem: Their Ninja Population Is Diminishing
Japan is experiencing a shortage of ninjas. Specifically, the small town of Iga, located about 40 miles southwest of Kyoto, which is having trouble finding performers for its annual ninja festival.
The job pays $85,000, but Iga's population is so small, festival organizers are having trouble filling all of the positions. The town of 91,000 sees about 30,000 tourists visit each year for the five-week festivities. Young people in Iga are leaving in droves for the big cities Tokyo and Yokohama, and combined with the town's extraordinarily low unemployment rate of 2.5%, the amount on ninjas is running thin.
Still, Iga's mayor Sakae Okamota, hopes they can still draw huge crowds year after year, with the ultimate goal of building a SECOND ninja museum.
Via Fox News