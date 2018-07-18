Japan Is Facing A Serious Problem: Their Ninja Population Is Diminishing

Japan is experiencing a shortage of ninjas. Specifically, the small town of Iga, located about 40 miles southwest of Kyoto, which is having trouble finding performers for its annual ninja festival.

Video of Iga Ueno: Ninja Fight - Part 2

The job pays $85,000, but Iga's population is so small, festival organizers are having trouble filling all of the positions. The town of 91,000 sees about 30,000 tourists visit each year for the five-week festivities. Young people in Iga are leaving in droves for the big cities Tokyo and Yokohama, and combined with the town's extraordinarily low unemployment rate of 2.5%, the amount on ninjas is running thin.

Still, Iga's mayor Sakae Okamota, hopes they can still draw huge crowds year after year, with the ultimate goal of building a SECOND ninja museum.

Via Fox News