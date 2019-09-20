Janet Jackson Releases Over 80 Remixes For Her New ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ Collection

Earlier this year Janet Jackson was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, nearly 30 years after she released her album ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’. 

Now we’re getting a new giant remix collection from one of her best albums. Her ‘Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes’ collection comes with 90 remixes of her biggest hits including, “Alright,” “Black Cat,” “Come Back to Me,” “Escapade,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Rhythm Nation,” “Miss You Much” and “State of the World.”

There are also three original unreleased tracks included as well “The Skin Game,” “You Need Me,” and “The 1814 Megamix”. The entire collection is now available to stream digital music services.

