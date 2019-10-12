Jane Fonda Arrested After Protesting Outside US Capitol

October 12, 2019
Jane Fonda, MAGIC Convention, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Billy Kidd
Actress Jane Fonda was arrested Friday while protesting on the steps of the US Capitol.

Fonda, 81, was among the 16 arrested Friday afternoon while rallying for climate change.  Fonda was officially charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.”

 

The actress was released shortly after her arrest, just before 2pm our time. 

When asked why she went as far to be arrested, Fonda said, “Well, because it brings people like you here. It attracts media. We're trying to raise the visibility of this crisis." She added, "There's a lot going on in the world, as you very well know, and we want to break through and make sure that climate and the catastrophe that's looming remains as much front and center as we can make it and there's gonna be more and more and more of these direct actions and civil disobedience, non-violent disobedience. If necessary, we're gonna have to be able to bring things to a halt.”

Via Fox News

