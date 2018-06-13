Jamie Foxx Plans To Legally Fight Accusations That He Slapped A Woman In The Face With His Penis In 2002

Jamie Foxx is the latest celebrity to come under fire for sexual assault.

A woman filed a report with the Las Vegas Police Department last week citing an incident that occurred between herself and Foxx back in 2002. According to the police report, the woman was at a party at Jamie Foxx's house in Los Angeles when he tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. When she refused, he slapped her in the face with his penis.

Jamie Foxx is denying all accusations and is even planning on fighting this battle in a court of law. His attorney Allison Hart of Lavely & Singer told TMZ...

"Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him. The first time [Jamie] became aware of this woman's absurd claims about an incident that supposedly occurred 16 years ago was when TMZ contacted his representatives [Tuesday] about this story. The alleged incident was not reported to law enforcement in 2002, or at any other time in the last 16 years until last Friday because the incident never happened."

While the statute of limitations in Nevada is 3 years, local law enforcement say this is an open investigation.