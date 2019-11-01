Actor James Cromwell Was Arrested While Protesting At A&M University
Cromwell was arrested for disorderly conduct
Actor James Cromwell stopped by College Station just to be part of a protest demonstration.
The ‘Succession’ actor disrupted at a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. Cromwell and another man were then taken away by police and charged with disorderly conduct.
BREAKING: Actor @jamesocromwell was just ARRESTED at Texas A&M University after speaking up for dogs suffering in its cruel experiments.@TAMU: SHUT THE DOG LAB DOWN! pic.twitter.com/U1pk0aHVUn— PETA (@peta) October 31, 2019
The two were part of demonstration by PETA protesting A&M's use of dogs for medical research. Before getting arrested Cromwell said in a statement:
"Caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now."
The 79-year-old actor and the other man Jeremy Beckham were released after each posting bond of $5,000. Texas A&M University recently announced that it was reducing its breeding of dogs for medical research.
Via: Click 2 Houston