Actor James Cromwell Was Arrested While Protesting At A&M University

Actor James Cromwell stopped by College Station just to be part of a protest demonstration.

The ‘Succession’ actor disrupted at a meeting of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. Cromwell and another man were then taken away by police and charged with disorderly conduct.

BREAKING: Actor @jamesocromwell was just ARRESTED at Texas A&M University after speaking up for dogs suffering in its cruel experiments.@TAMU: SHUT THE DOG LAB DOWN! pic.twitter.com/U1pk0aHVUn — PETA (@peta) October 31, 2019

The two were part of demonstration by PETA protesting A&M's use of dogs for medical research. Before getting arrested Cromwell said in a statement:

"Caging and hurting golden retrievers is unethical and bad science, and it needs to end now."

The 79-year-old actor and the other man Jeremy Beckham were released after each posting bond of $5,000. Texas A&M University recently announced that it was reducing its breeding of dogs for medical research.

Via: Click 2 Houston