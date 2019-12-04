James Bond Is Back To Action Ready To Face Villains, The 'No Time to Die’ Trailer Is Released

Secret agent James Bond is back and ready to take on new enemies. James Bond will face two super villains in the ‘No Time to Die’ movie. Check out the first trailer that just dropped.

Video of No Time To Die - Trailer INT

The released trailer for ‘No Time to Die’ picks up on the changes that have occurred around the world since Bond decided to leave the active service. His peace is short-lived when, Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up asking for help with a mission to rescue an abducted scientist.

This leads Bond onto a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The trailer confirms a return to the franchise of Christoph Waltz’s super villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld and a new enemy played by Rami Malek, with his evil role of, Safin.

New look at Rami Malek's villain Safin from the upcoming #JamesBond movie 'No Time To Die'.



Malek has described the villain as a “very different kind of terrorist.” pic.twitter.com/YXN22McSx5 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 4, 2019

‘No Time to Die’ is directed by Cary Fukunaga. The movie will come to the big screen this spring, April 8, 2020. Keep up with the latest 007 hype and news at the official James Bond site.

Via: The Verge