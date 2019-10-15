James Avery Releases A New Whataburger French Fry Charm

Does your wife or girlfriend love jewelry from James Avery? Do they love getting Whataburger at any time of day?

Christmas is right around the corner, so why not get them something that’s the best of both worlds.

James Avery has partnered with Whataburger again to bring us a new charm; this one is in the shape of Whataburger’s French fry container.

According to James Avery’s description, the best memories are made with French fries.

“Charms represent good times, and Whataburger fries have been some of your best times. Wear this carefully crafted Fries Charm on a bracelet, charm necklace or chain - this sterling silver and orange enamel James Avery Fry Charm will make it feel like Fry Day”

This isn’t the first Whataburger charm from James Avery. The jeweler also carries a Whataburger cup charm and Texas charm with the Whataburger logo in the middle.

Via: WFAA