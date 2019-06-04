JACKFLIX With Angela Chase & Billy Kidd: The Perfection
First episode of JACKFLIX!
Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!
This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO.
On this week's first episode Angela and Billy discuss 'The Perfection.'
SPOILER ALERT!!
The Perfection is a 2018 American psychological thriller horror film directed by Richard Shepard, from a screenplay by Shepard, Nicole Snyder and Eric C. Charmelo. It stars Allison Williams, Logan Browning, and Steven Weber.
It had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2018. It was released on May 24, 2019, by Netflix.
Synopsis:
When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.
Rating: NR
Genre: Drama, Mystery & Suspense
Directed By: Richard Shepard
Written By: Nicole Snyder, Richard Shepard, Eric Charmelo
On Disc/Streaming: May 24, 2019
Runtime: 90 minutes
Trailer below: