JACKFLIX With Angela Chase & Billy Kidd: The Perfection

First episode of JACKFLIX!

June 4, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Trending

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's first episode Angela and Billy discuss 'The Perfection.'

SPOILER ALERT!!

The Perfection is a 2018 American psychological thriller horror film directed by Richard Shepard, from a screenplay by Shepard, Nicole Snyder and Eric C. Charmelo. It stars Allison Williams, Logan Browning, and Steven Weber.

It had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2018. It was released on May 24, 2019, by Netflix.

Synopsis:

When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

Rating: NR

Genre: Drama, Mystery & Suspense

Directed By: Richard Shepard

Written By: Nicole Snyder, Richard Shepard, Eric Charmelo

On Disc/Streaming: May 24, 2019

Runtime: 90 minutes

Trailer below: 

 

 

Tags: 
Jackflix
1st Episode
The Perfection
Netflix
Angela Chase
Billy Kidd

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes