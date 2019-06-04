JACKFLIX With Angela Chase & Billy Kidd: The Perfection

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's first episode Angela and Billy discuss 'The Perfection.'

SPOILER ALERT!!

The Perfection is a 2018 American psychological thriller horror film directed by Richard Shepard, from a screenplay by Shepard, Nicole Snyder and Eric C. Charmelo. It stars Allison Williams, Logan Browning, and Steven Weber.

It had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 20, 2018. It was released on May 24, 2019, by Netflix.

Synopsis:

When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte (Allison Williams) seeks out Elizabeth (Logan Browning), the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.

Rating: NR

Genre: Drama, Mystery & Suspense

Directed By: Richard Shepard

Written By: Nicole Snyder, Richard Shepard, Eric Charmelo

On Disc/Streaming: May 24, 2019

Runtime: 90 minutes

Trailer below: