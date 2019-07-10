"I thought of the three episodes this season, it was the best!" - Billy Kidd On Black Mirror's 'Smithereens'

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode Angela and Billy discuss episode 2 of the latest season of Black Mirror: 'Smithereens' on Netflix.

"Smithereens" is the second episode of the fifth series of the anthology series Black Mirror. It was written by Charlie Brooker and directed by James Hawes. The episode first aired on Netflix, along with the rest of series five, on 5 June 2019.[1] It stars Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, and Topher Grace.

SPOILER ALERT!!

In the episode, a rideshare driver takes an employee of Smithereen, a large social media company, hostage. Unlike most other episodes, Brooker wanted "Smithereens" to not rely on near-future technology as a reminder that Black Mirror is not solely a science fiction show. It is largely a parable on the overactive usage of social media sites like Twitter, and how they distract society from the real world.

Trailer: