Jack FM Interviews The Cast of "TAG"

June 14, 2018
Cast of TAG

Jack Fm's Billy Kidd sat down with the cast of TAG to discuss the new movie hitting theaters THIS WEEKEND! 

Watch the first part of the interview with Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress where they discuss first thoughts on getting casted, injuries while performing stunts and improv opportunities within the film!

Here's the second part with Jon Hamm and Ed Helms where they discuss their reactions to finding out TAG is based on a real story, their interaction with the real live characters of the film and watch them play "How well do you know your co-star?"

Make sure to catch TAG this weekend at a theater near you! 

Trailer HERE

 

