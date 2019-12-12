Jack Black Reveals He Might Retire After His Next Movie

It looks like Jack Black might be done making movies.

In a recent interview, Black revealed that he has plans to retire from acting after his next movie.

One of the biggest reasons for his decision is that he'd simply like to spend more time at home with his wife and two sons.

Other reasons for his possible retirement revolve around his music career. "Well, I’ve got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make," said Black. "Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement," Black said before adding, "Not so early. I’m 50."

However nothing is set in stone yet. His choice to retire from acting could change at any moment as he puts it, "if Tarantino comes a-knocking.".

"We’ll see. I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though. I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day."

