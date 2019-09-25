Dirk Nowitzki Officially Earns Street Named After Him In Front Of AAC

The Dallas City Council officially voted on the name change for one of the streets in front of the Dallas Mavericks’ Arena. The previously known Olive Street, which runs between North Field Street and Victory Avenue will now be renamed Nowitzki Way.

The voting took place Wednesday afternoon. All city council was in favor with the street name change.

Before the change could be official council member Adam Medrano, had to call Nowitzki to get his seal of approval. Of course it only took Nowitzki a few seconds to agree to such an honor.

Other possible street name substitutions were Dirk Drive and Nowitzki Lane. Fans thought those names correlated more with the sport.

Via: Dallas Morning News