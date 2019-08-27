The ‘It Chapter Two’ Adults Posed With The ‘It’ Kids, They All Look Incredibly Similar

Seeing Double at the ‘It Chapter Two’ premiere

August 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Cast of "It"

Credit: Imagn/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Entertainment
Features
Movies & TV

‘It Chapter Two’ one of the most anticipated horror stories premiered on Monday.  The film takes place 27 years after the ‘It’ movie events.  The entire original cast and their middle aged counterparts were at the celebration of the horror sequel on Monday.

The actor pairings of the young and grown-up Losers stood side-by-side at the film premiere and their resemblance is uncanny. The actor’s resemblance to each other is incredibly similar.  They truly are one another’s doppelgangers. Besides their exact look alike apperance the cast unity and chemistry was also undeniable.

The ‘It Chapter Two’ film opens in theatres on September 6.

Source Via: Uproxx

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
IT Chapter Two
cast
Horror Movie
Premiere

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes