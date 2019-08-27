The ‘It Chapter Two’ Adults Posed With The ‘It’ Kids, They All Look Incredibly Similar

‘It Chapter Two’ one of the most anticipated horror stories premiered on Monday. The film takes place 27 years after the ‘It’ movie events. The entire original cast and their middle aged counterparts were at the celebration of the horror sequel on Monday.

The actor pairings of the young and grown-up Losers stood side-by-side at the film premiere and their resemblance is uncanny. The actor’s resemblance to each other is incredibly similar. They truly are one another’s doppelgangers. Besides their exact look alike apperance the cast unity and chemistry was also undeniable.

At the celebration of the #ItMovie sequel, young and grown-up Losers walked the black-tented, fog-smoked carpet. https://t.co/0D2FwumaAA — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) August 27, 2019

These photos of the entire @ITMovieOfficial cast will leave you seeing double. -- https://t.co/Vt1SOsBxU7 — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) August 27, 2019

We all float down at the red carpet for the premiere of #ITMovie, where we met the members of The Losers Club and the one and only Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/nJDzMDkJV7 — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 27, 2019

The ‘It Chapter Two’ film opens in theatres on September 6.

Source Via: Uproxx

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!