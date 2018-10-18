iPhone Users, You Can Download Everything Apple Knows About You

You can now download everything that you have stored on Apple's servers.

The company launched a new privacy website where you can download everything you have stored.

Before, you would have to send a request form to Apple to download your data. Now, you can download them straight from your computer.

It was only available in Europe because it had to comply the GDPR privacy law. Now, Americans can download their data too.

To find the website and how to download your stuff, click here.

via NBC DFW