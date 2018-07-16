Upside-Down Jeans Are Just Plain Terrible
The world just isn't ready for inverted jeans. While they might be the wave of the future or tomorrow's latest fashion trend, there's just something unsettling about a pair of upside-down pants.
A company called CIE Denim is turning the jean industry upside-down, literally. The cuffs are actually the wasitband! You can't even use the pockets (for obvious reasons). And they'll run you somewhere between $385 and $495.
Introducing the “LUCAS” dark blue inverted jeans
The “Lucas” dark blue inverted jeans
The “Lucas” dark blue inverted jeans
Good news! They come in jorts too!
@alyssainthecity in the “Nancy” shorts
Why? Why? Why? Why is this a thing?????????? Seriously, they look like those elastic baby jeans. Or a pair of elderly elastic cuffed jumpsuit pants.