Introducing Lobster & Waffles
March 27, 2018
Yes, there's chicken and waffles, and now... lobster and waffles!
The fine folks at Red Lobster have created a waffle from their Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe. Plus, they are doing buttermilk-battered deep fried lobster tail. Add maple syrup, and you have Red Lobster's new Lobster and Waffles.
According to Foodbeast, Red Lobster began offering the limited-time menu item, yesterday.
Now I am anxious to learn if North Texans alter the recipe once served? You know! Hot sauce, etc. Lol!