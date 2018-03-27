Introducing Lobster & Waffles

Yes, there's chicken and waffles, and now... lobster and waffles!

The fine folks at Red Lobster have created a waffle from their Cheddar Bay Biscuit recipe. Plus, they are doing buttermilk-battered deep fried lobster tail. Add maple syrup, and you have Red Lobster's new Lobster and Waffles.

According to Foodbeast, Red Lobster began offering the limited-time menu item, yesterday.

Now I am anxious to learn if North Texans alter the recipe once served? You know! Hot sauce, etc. Lol!