Universal Studios In Orlando Now Has A Glitter Farting Troll And The Internet Loves It

Universal Studios in Orlando just rolled out a new attraction that is an absolute game changer. No, it’s not a new ride, or movie themed area, but instead a character that should have Disney and other theme parks running for the hills. Universal Studios now has a naked that farts glitter at guests.

Video of Naked Glitter Farting Troll at Universal Orlando

The world got its first glimpse at Universal Studio Orlando’s newest attraction, Guy Diamond, and was not disappointed. Guy Diamond, a character from the “Trolls” animated movie, now has his own costumed person running around the park farting glitter on guests. The character joins trolls Branch and Poppy dancing and entertaining guests.

According to the theme park’s website, this trio of trolls meets with guests six times a day at the KidZone. The three do a dance for fans, with the naked Guy Diamond flanked by the fully dressed Branch and Poppy. During the dance, at one point Guy Diamond turns around to show off his incredible skill of farting out glitter. Naturally, social media caught wind of this and reaction ranged from confusion to amazement.

Dare I say, the greatest meet and greet of all time? https://t.co/v8g39hOpRJ — Tim (@thetimtracker) February 2, 2019

I vote for @UniversalORL glitter farting troll for the halftime show next year #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow — Jake C. (@JakeCoonfare) February 4, 2019

Imagine getting a BFA in musical theatre to fart glitter https://t.co/mMAQABDs0A — em (@emily_muench) February 3, 2019

One twitter user wrote, “I vote for @UniversalORL glitter farting troll for the halftime show next year.” Many others chimed in thanking Universal Studios in Orlando for their incredible creation, along with sharing in amazement, while hoping to one day catch a glimpse of the dancing, glitter-farting troll. Another twitter user wrote, “I hate the troll that farts glitter but I appreciate Universal for making me feel something again."

In a @UniversalORL board room somewhere 4ish months ago.



“Okay, time to get to business on the farting troll.”



Today : pic.twitter.com/IcKqHzSgBV — Kelley jo (@kelleyjo_) February 4, 2019

Thank you @UniversalORL for squashing what was a growing desire to visit your parks again. I love your Harry Potter spaces, but there is no way you’re getting a dime of my family’s hard-earned money if you think a naked glitter-farting-Troll roaming about is acceptable. — Karen Whyte (@KarenWhyte) February 3, 2019

Apparently this act has been going on for some time now, but now that the internet has taken it over, it is guaranteed to have many planning a trip to Orlando soon. Disney may have mickey mouse and a ton of other beloved characters, but you can’t beat a glitter farting troll. The internet has spoken and this is officially the greatest theme park attraction in history.

Via Huffington Post