The Internet is Divided Over This Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich

April 9, 2018
An unlikely combination is currently tearing the internet apart. The New York Times shared a recipe Friday afternoon for a peanut butter and pickle sandwich. Yes, you read that right. Peanut butter and pickles. NYT shared the post on Twitter with the caption, "Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered." But the reactions have left people wondering why anyone would consider a recipe like this. Others have responded with curiousity and even giving the sandwich a try. 

