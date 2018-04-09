The Internet is Divided Over This Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich
An unlikely combination is currently tearing the internet apart. The New York Times shared a recipe Friday afternoon for a peanut butter and pickle sandwich. Yes, you read that right. Peanut butter and pickles. NYT shared the post on Twitter with the caption, "Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered." But the reactions have left people wondering why anyone would consider a recipe like this. Others have responded with curiousity and even giving the sandwich a try.
Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered https://t.co/29eYURffPO— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2018
I grew up eating them. Dill pickles only.— trudy stachowiak (@stackingboxes) April 6, 2018
Blocked. Reported.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2018
Why are you like this ?— not your mama’s lace front (@Mali_I_am) April 7, 2018
Say what you will...But peanut butter and pickle on a cracker is my favorite snack! A whole sandwich? Yeah, maybe not! pic.twitter.com/930mJ0sjYU— Audrey (@audreyfsisson) April 6, 2018