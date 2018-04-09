The Internet is Divided Over This Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich

An unlikely combination is currently tearing the internet apart. The New York Times shared a recipe Friday afternoon for a peanut butter and pickle sandwich. Yes, you read that right. Peanut butter and pickles. NYT shared the post on Twitter with the caption, "Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered." But the reactions have left people wondering why anyone would consider a recipe like this. Others have responded with curiousity and even giving the sandwich a try.

Consider this less a recipe, more of a prod in a direction that you never considered https://t.co/29eYURffPO — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 6, 2018

I grew up eating them. Dill pickles only. — trudy stachowiak (@stackingboxes) April 6, 2018

Blocked. Reported. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 6, 2018

Why are you like this ? — not your mama’s lace front (@Mali_I_am) April 7, 2018