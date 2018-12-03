A Harvard Professor Suggested One Should Limit French Fries To Six Per Meal, And The Internet Didn't Take It Well

A Harvard professor has come under fire after suggesting that one should limit themselves to only eating six French fries in one meal. Eric Rimm, who works at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health as a professor of Epidemiology and nutrition, made the comments while discussing health, and how unhealthy French fries are in a piece for the New York Times. Naturally upon hearing this, the internet went into full on attack mode.

In the article, Professor Rimm goes after large portions of fries saying, “There aren’t a lot of people who are sending back three-quarters of an order of French fries. I think it would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.” While many restaurants offer salad as an option, portions of French fries are rarely limited to such a low number. Rimm also went after America’s love for fried food saying, “It’s too bad in this country you’ll pry them from my cold dead head.”

After the article was published, many reacted to the professor’s suggestion negatively. Many took to twitter to share their frustration with this new theory on French fry consumption.

What kind of MAD MAN would want six french fries? I get it, they are bad for you, but eating SIX sounds like torture. I’d rather not have them at all. But we all know that’s not going to happen. -- pic.twitter.com/dDT4HYjNUF — ⚜️ηαтαℓιє ℓσ¢кєтт⚜️ (@natlckettwrites) November 29, 2018

A Harvard professor says the optimal amount of French fries you should eat is six. SIX. Nope, -- is me eating -- #nomnomnom @KSL5TV #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/Qgxt3dGbiL — Lori Prichard (@LoriPrichard) December 3, 2018

only 6 fries is an affront to one's stomach. https://t.co/eFhxfqL9Cp — Kevin Oliver (@kevingoliver) December 3, 2018

Rimm has not made a follow up comment on his French fry cut back suggestion, but the internet has made their determination, and they want more French fries, not less. The health community is surprisingly divided on the subject. According to Gina Keatley, a certified dietician-nutritionist, “If you’re eating French fries, they should be seen as a treat. A steak fry has about 20 calories each, so six sounds right to a snack/treat.”

While many side with Rimm, one registered dietician-nutritionist says it depends on how the French fry is prepared. According to Karen Ansel, potatoes can be “part of a healthy diet.” Regardless of what the health community believes, the internet has spoken. Six French fries is not nearly enough, unless they are talking about per bite.

Via Yahoo! Lifestyle