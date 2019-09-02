Popular Daffodil Field In California Closes Due To Too Many Instagrammers

The Owners Of Daffodil Hill Say They Couldn’t Handle The Hordes Of People Seeking Photos

September 2, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Daffodils

pelyte

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Humor
Random & Odd News
Travel

As the world seeks to take the perfect photo, that garners the most social media interest, one popular tourist attraction in California has had enough. The owners of a California super bloom hot spot, Daffodil Hill, posted on their Facebook page, letting visitors know they are closed indefinitely. According to their post, the closing is due to a lack of infrastructure to handle the large amounts of people seeking photos of the flowers.

In their post, The Ryan family, who owns Daffodil Hill, wrote “This decision is the most difficult that we, as a family, have ever made.” Thanks to the hordes of people that visiting the hill this year, the family realized they didn’t have proper parking or local road infrastructure, and it became a “liability.”

Safety concerns for visitors has caused the hill to close indefinitely, and the family “carefully examined numerous potential remedies to reduce traffic and visitors to try and keep the Hill open, including shuttles and reservations for attendance.” In the end, it was too many people to handle, as many were parked illegally and obstructed pedestrians. It seems Instagrammers will just have to found another daffodil hill for their perfect photo.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Instagram
social media
Influences
Photos
Tourist Attraction
Daffodils
California

Recent Podcast Audio
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes