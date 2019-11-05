Tourists Are Flocking To The Staircase Featured In ‘Joker’ And The Locals Aren’t Happy

When people find out they can visit the places seen in their favorite movies and TV shows, those various locations start to become huge tourist destinations.

Now fans of the hit movie ‘Joker’, are rushing to take pictures at one of the locations featured in the film.

During a turning point in the movie, Joaquin Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck celebrates with a quick dance number on a staircase in Gotham City. The real-life location of the staircase is in the Bronx.

Instagramers have started to document their experience at what are now being called the Joker Stairs. Some fans have even shown up in full Joker makeup to record themselves dancing.

As fun, as it sounds to visit the real-life locations of your favorite movies, locals who live in the area, aren’t too happy. Fliers have been posted by the staircase reading:

“It is disrespectful to treat our community and residents as a photo opportunity.”

Local residents told the Gothamist, that the amount of people on the staircase makes it hard for others to get to and from school and work. Some residents believe that the amount of attention the staircase is getting could help the community.

Via: People