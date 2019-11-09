Inmate Briefly Dies: Says His Life Sentence Has Been Served

He was convicted of killing a man with an ax handle.

November 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
I hate to say it, but I kind of see his point.

66-year-old Benjamin Schreiber, an inmate in Iowa who is serving a life sentence (without parole) after being convicted of killing a man with an ax handle, developed septic poisoning in 2015 when dealing with kidney stones.  He was resuscitated five times at a local hospital after becoming unconscious.  In turn, he says that he is, "imprisoned illegally and should be immediately released."  Schreiber also argues that he was resuscitated against his wishes.

Unfortunately for Schreiber, the courts are not agreeing with his plea.  A judge wrote, "Schreiber is either still alive, in which case he must remain in prison, or he is actually dead, in which case this appeal is moot."

Source: TooFab

