IKEA Gets Into Fashion With A Line Of 3 Piece Suits Inspired By Their Furniture
May 3, 2018
IKEA is branching out beyond furniture and taking their talents straight to the fashion runway.
The furniture company just announced a partnership with Savile Row tailor William Hunt to design a limited edition line of three piece suits. The inspiration behind the line, well, their own furniture and patterns.
Just think, you could be wearing a suit called FLÄRDFULL, FLÖRT, or SNIGLAR! And yes, those are all real IKEA names.
Wait, some of these are not so bad!