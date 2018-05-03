IKEA Gets Into Fashion With A Line Of 3 Piece Suits Inspired By Their Furniture

IKEA is branching out beyond furniture and taking their talents straight to the fashion runway.

The furniture company just announced a partnership with Savile Row tailor William Hunt to design a limited edition line of three piece suits. The inspiration behind the line, well, their own furniture and patterns.

Just think, you could be wearing a suit called FLÄRDFULL, FLÖRT, or SNIGLAR! And yes, those are all real IKEA names.

Video of Three Piece Suits

Wait, some of these are not so bad!