Iggy Pop Confessed He Smoked Spider Webs to Get High

Iggy Pop the “God Father of Punk” is known for his outrageous and unpredictable stage antics. Besides his crazy stage shenanigans he admitted to doing some insane tomfoolery off the stage in his younger days.

He made a guest appearance on the The Jonathan Ross Show. Ross asked Iggy about the golden days with The Stooges. This is when Pop revealed some of the wacky things he had done in the past.

He once stuck his tongue into an electric socket. “Well it was an electric train transformer,” said Iggy then added he “I tried spider webs too. I tried to smoke them. You know you’ve got to start somewhere.”

He explained the high spider web experiment was pretty “harsh.” One can only imagine.

Video of Iggy Pop Smoked Spider Webs To Get High | The Jonathan Ross Show

Pop, released his latest album ‘Free’ this past September. He explains how "freedom" is a feeling, “I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

He is set to perform in London next month for The EFG London Jazz Festival.

Via: NME​