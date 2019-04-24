A Giant Potato In Idaho Has Been Listed On Airbnb For $200 A Night

Idaho may be famous for their potatoes, but this is taking things too far. There is now a giant potato in Idaho listed on Airbnb that can be rented out for $200 a night.

A giant potato in Idaho has been turned into an Airbnb, and you can rent it for $200 a night https://t.co/LvtpqwBZiU — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) April 24, 2019

Sadly, the potato is not real, but instead a prop that has been traveling around the country for the last six years. Now the giant potato resides at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, and guests can rent it and get the true full Idaho experience.

The 6-ton potato, made of steel, plaster and concrete, is surprisingly stylish. The inside has a queen bed, bathroom, kitchenette, fireplace and air conditioning. The potato, which comfortably sleeps two, is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11.5 feet tall.

What a time to be alive. https://t.co/JluTCfKCOE — Rachel Hosie (@rachel_hosie) April 24, 2019

personally relate to the AirBnB in Idaho that looks like a giant potato on the outside but then the inside is surprisingly pleasant pic.twitter.com/Y1SZHLPlUv — Vicky -- (@pxrroud) April 24, 2019

Sour cream and chive turndown service optional https://t.co/Vn3rMIiDZn — Nonessential VettingMD (@VettingMD) April 24, 2019

I'll make sure to pack lots of butter and sour cream -- — Michelle ♌ (@MichelleyShell) April 24, 2019

Many of social media are already starting to plan their trip. This giant potato on Airbnb is perfect for any potato lover. While it isn’t made of French fries, mashed potatoes and hash browns, it still gives customers a great story. Who wouldn’t want to say they slept in a potato?

Via Insider