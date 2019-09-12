Dorothy’s Dress And Darth Vader’s Helmet Will Be Up For Auction This Month

Some of us out there have only dreamed of wearing or even owning Darth Vader’s helmet. Now the iconic helmet and tons of other movie props can be yours for the right price.

The Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction will take place in Calabasas, California on September 25th and 26th.

Over 950 iconic props, costumes and, memorabilia from modern-day and classic TV shows and movies will be up for grabs, including Citizen Kane, Ed Wood, Dynasty, Titanic and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Some of the big-ticket items that are being auctioned off is Dorothy’s dress from the Wizard of OZ. It’s expected to sell for $500,000 along with the Moon Buggy that Sean Connery drove in the James Bond film ‘Diamonds are Forever’.

One of the most highly sought after items up for auction is Darth Vader’s helmet from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, right now the helmet is expected to fetch as much as $500,000 or more.

Other items up for auction are Luke Perry's "Dylan McKay" high school student ID from 'Beverly Hills, 90210'; Harry Potters glasses from 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone'; and two costumes from The Titanic.

Via: Mental Floss