Ice-T Says He Almost Shot An Amazon Delivery Man Who Was "Creeping Up" To His House

May 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Ice-T

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Amazon drivers and delivery guys are everywhere now. It’s hard not to run into one of them on your way home or see them in your neighborhood. 

Actor/ rapper Ice-T posted on Twitter that he almost shot an Amazon delivery driver after he saw one creeping around his home. He even gave Amazon a great suggestion for their drivers. 

Soon after another Twitter user posted tha they shocked that Amazons drivers don’t wear vests, which Ice-T responded by saying that Its not very safe.

Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service Dave Clark then tweeted Ice- T back thanking him for his advice and for being a customer. 

Have you had a weird experience with Amazon drivers lately? 

Via: People

Tags: 
Ice-T
amazon
Delivery Drivers
Vest
Tweet
Suggestion

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes