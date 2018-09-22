Giant Bundles Of Pot Wash Up On Post-Hurricane Florence Beaches

Talk about sea weed.

September 22, 2018
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Interesting packages are washing ashore, high and low, all along the Atlantic coast.

So far, 100 pounds of marijuana have been recovered in the wake of Hurricane Florence.  In fact, people were seen fighting over the giant bundles of pot (one weighing in at about 11 pounds) around the Daytona Beach area of Florida.

Don't plan a road trip, though: police are warning that folks looking to take advantage of the free weed will face criminal charges.

Check out the pic below.

Too bad this couldn't have happened around Spring Break...

Source: Twitter

