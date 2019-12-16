Three Bodies Were Discovered At The Alamo

During an archaeological exploration at the Alamo, the remains of three people were discovered in the Alamo church's monks burial room.

Last Friday, a press release was issued by the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee, stating that the bodies discovered at the Alamo belonged to an infant, a teenager or young adult, and an adult.

The purpose of the archeological project was to install moisture-monitoring equipment, while also documenting the foundations of the 300-year-old structures. Once the discovery was made, an on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted.

This isn’t the first time human remains were discovered at the Alamo, back in 1989 remains were found.

Via: MSN