Three Bodies Were Discovered At The Alamo
December 16, 2019
During an archaeological exploration at the Alamo, the remains of three people were discovered in the Alamo church's monks burial room.
Last Friday, a press release was issued by the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee, stating that the bodies discovered at the Alamo belonged to an infant, a teenager or young adult, and an adult.
The purpose of the archeological project was to install moisture-monitoring equipment, while also documenting the foundations of the 300-year-old structures. Once the discovery was made, an on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted.
This isn’t the first time human remains were discovered at the Alamo, back in 1989 remains were found.
Via: MSN