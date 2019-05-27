Hugh Jackman Has Sold-Out Arena Sing Happy Birthday To Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen has lived quite an extraordinary life; he’s both Magneto and Gandalf. When you turn 80-years-old there’s not much someone can give you as a gift that you don’t already have.

Hugh Jackman certainly found the right gift. The Wolverine actor took a minute from his “The Man, The Music, The Show” tour and asked the crowd to sing happy birthday to his good friend and X-Men co-star Sir Ian McKellen.

Jackman pulled out his phone and recorded a video of the sold-out Manchester Arena singing Happy birthday to the legendary actor. “I’m sorry I can’t make your party, Ian, but I think I might annoy about 50,000 people.” Check out the video below.

Via: Page Six