Hugh Hefner’s Son Marries Harry Potter Actress

On Monday, the 28-year-old son of Hugh Hefner, Cooper tied the knot with actress Scarlett Byrne.

The two posted on Instagram how excited they were about finally getting married.

Scarlett is best known for her role as Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise. The Byrne met Hefner met back in 2014; the two got engaged in 2015.

Cooper Hefner was named the CCO of Playboy back in 2016; he later became the Chief of Global Partnerships. Cooper stepped down earlier this year to launch his own media company.

A courtroom ceremony was held in Los Angeles, but the two have plan on having wedding with family and friends in the near future.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment