Hugh Hefner’s Son Marries Harry Potter Actress
On Monday, the 28-year-old son of Hugh Hefner, Cooper tied the knot with actress Scarlett Byrne.
The two posted on Instagram how excited they were about finally getting married.
Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.
Scarlett is best known for her role as Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter franchise. The Byrne met Hefner met back in 2014; the two got engaged in 2015.
Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier. Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I love you dearly and very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett.
Cooper Hefner was named the CCO of Playboy back in 2016; he later became the Chief of Global Partnerships. Cooper stepped down earlier this year to launch his own media company.
A courtroom ceremony was held in Los Angeles, but the two have plan on having wedding with family and friends in the near future.
Via: Yahoo Entertainment