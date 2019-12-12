Huey Lewis Considered Suicide After Hearing Loss Diagnosis

Huey Lewis speaks up about Ménière’s disease and how it affects his mental health.

“This (diagnosis) has ruined everything. This has absolutely ruined everything, I try not to let it get me down,” he said.

Lewis continued. “In the first two months of this, I was suicidal, I can honestly share that with you. I thought, s---, I’m just going to commit suicide. I actually contemplated my demise. You know, like pills. I figured pills were the easiest way to go. I mean, would I have? I don’t know.”

Ménière’s disease can cause vertigo, dizziness in which you feel as though you're spinning. It also can cause hearing loss.

“This is now a year and eight months, and it’s awful, I can’t hear music. It’s hard enough to hear speech. But music is impossible.” Lewis said.

Lewis canceled all of the shows in 2018 since it started to be impossible to sing without being able to hear the music in his earpiece.

Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR — Huey Lewis (@HueyLewisNews) April 13, 2018

He thanks the fans for being supportive through it all.

The band will release a new album on February 14, 2020 "Weather," it was recorded before the diagnosis.

Via Fox News