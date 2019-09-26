Huey Lewis And The News Are Back With A New Song

September 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Huey Lewis and The News

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Next year we’ll be getting a brand new album from Huey Lewis and the News. This will be the bands first original album in over 10 years. 

The new track is titled “Her Love Is Killin’ Me”. The band recorded the song before Huey Lewis was diagnosed with Ménière's disease. The disease has left Lewis unable to hear music well enough to sing, the band has not performed since his diagnosis. 

Their new album currently has no title and will be released sometime in 2020. Check out “Her Love Is Killin’ Me” down below. 

Via: Pitchfork

