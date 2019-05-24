How Speedcubers Solve A Rubik’s Cube In Less Than 5 Seconds

The first Rubik’s Cube tournament was held in 1982, just eight years after the puzzle was created.

World famous Australian speedcuber Feliks Zemdegs, set a new record last month while he was participating in a competition. He solved five Rubik’s Cubes in an average of 5.69 seconds. He broke his own world record by .11 seconds.

According to computer scientist Tom Rokicki, there are over Forty-three quintillion possible ways to scramble a Rubik’s cube. 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 to be exact.

So is there a secret to solving this colorful puzzle? The answer… sort of.

Elite speedcubers commit to memorizing hundreds of algorithms, they look ahead to spot patterns and have just a bit of luck on their side. Some of the fastest speedcubers in the world can solve a Rubik’s cube in less than 10 seconds. There might even a limit as to how fast a speedcuber can solve a Rubik's cube. “To divide the most efficient solution to the cube (as measured in turns) by the solve rate of a world-class cuber (as measured in turns per second). The result would provide a theoretical limit to speedcubing.”

Via: Wired