How To Score Free Pumpkin During The Month Of October

If you need something to do with the family this weekend, if weather permits of course, check out the pumpkiin patches and you may even score some free pumpkin.

The "Helpful Honda People" represented by the North Texas Honda dealers are going to a pumpkin patch every weekend in October to give people free pumpkins.

If you were at the Blase Family Farm in Rockwall on Oct. 7, you might've scored some free pumpkin. Don't fret! Here are the other places that they will be going through Oct. 27.

Saturday, Oct. 13

The Woods United Church in Grand Prairie

1350 W. Bardin Rd

11a-3p

Storybook Ranch in McKinney

3701 Custer Rd.

11a-3p

Sunday, Oct 14

Trinity Methodist Church in Denton

633 Hobson Ln

1p-5p

Mainstay Farm in Cleburne

1004 W. Bethesda Rd

1p-5p

Oct 20

Farmers Market in Paris

310 First S.W.

10a-2p

Oct 21

Aubrey Pumpkin Patch

1042 W. Sherman Dr. Suite 201

11a-3p

The Pumpkin Patch at First Christian Church in Arlington

910 S. Collins

3p-6p

Oct 27

New Day Church at Southlake

101 E. Highland St.

11a-3p

via Guide Live