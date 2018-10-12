How To Score Free Pumpkin During The Month Of October
If you need something to do with the family this weekend, if weather permits of course, check out the pumpkiin patches and you may even score some free pumpkin.
The "Helpful Honda People" represented by the North Texas Honda dealers are going to a pumpkin patch every weekend in October to give people free pumpkins.
If you were at the Blase Family Farm in Rockwall on Oct. 7, you might've scored some free pumpkin. Don't fret! Here are the other places that they will be going through Oct. 27.
Saturday, Oct. 13
The Woods United Church in Grand Prairie
1350 W. Bardin Rd
11a-3p
Storybook Ranch in McKinney
3701 Custer Rd.
11a-3p
Sunday, Oct 14
Trinity Methodist Church in Denton
633 Hobson Ln
1p-5p
Mainstay Farm in Cleburne
1004 W. Bethesda Rd
1p-5p
Oct 20
Farmers Market in Paris
310 First S.W.
10a-2p
Oct 21
Aubrey Pumpkin Patch
1042 W. Sherman Dr. Suite 201
11a-3p
The Pumpkin Patch at First Christian Church in Arlington
910 S. Collins
3p-6p
Oct 27
New Day Church at Southlake
101 E. Highland St.
11a-3p
via Guide Live