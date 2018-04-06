Houston Rockets Usher Busts A Move For The Dance Cam

It's clear this guy has been waiting his entire life to make his mark on the jumbotron.

On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets took on the Washington Wizards. The Rockets won by 16 points, but no one is talking about the win. Instead, we're talking about their dancing usher, who left it all on the dance floor after a cameraman chose him for the dance cam. There's nothing like a little Jay Z. and Kanye West to get you in the dancing mood.

Video of Rockets Game Dance Battle - Usher Goes Off

Oh yeah, he's pretty cute too!