Hospital Dresses Newborns As Mister Rogers While Wife Joanne Rogers Visits

Do you know what’s cuter than a newborn baby?

A bunch of newborn babies dressed up like Mister Rogers!

On Wednesday, the babies at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania were all wearing crocheted red cardigans and sneakers in honor of world kindness day. The city of Pittsburgh also celebrates cardigan day in honor of Fred Rogers.

The hospital just so happened to have a very important visitor stop by.

Wife of the late Mister Rogers, Joanne Rogers came and visited the hospital. The Pittsburgh native walked into the sound of staff members singing ‘Wont you be my neighbor’.

Check out all the cute baby cardigans down below.

Via: People