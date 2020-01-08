Hooters Girls Can’t Tell The Difference Between Plant-Based Chicken Wings And Real Wings

First Dunkin’ rolled out a plant based breakfast item, then Burger King introduced their Impossible Whopper, and now Hooters has a vegetarian option.

Hooters has hopped on the vegetarian bandwagon and partnered with Quorn Foods to introduce a new plant based chicken wing. These new wings are made from a meatless recipe and are now available at more than 300 Hooters restaurants across the country.

To help show their customers that there is no difference between their new meatless wings and the real deal, they made a video of their waitresses trying them out. Just about all of them couldn’t tell they were eating a meatless chicken wing.

Hooters said in a statement that by working with Quorn foods they were able to get that same flavor and texture in their meatless wings.

“By partnering with Quorn, we were able to create the taste, texture, and crispiness of our world-famous chicken wings perfectly... The Unreal wings provide our guests a healthier option without compromising on the full Hooters Wing flavor they know and love.”

Will you be trying Hooters' new meatless chicken wings anytime soon?

Via: New York Post