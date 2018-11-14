We're Obsessed With The Latest Royal Family Portrait!
November 14, 2018
First of all, Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales. And to commemorate the occasion, the royal family got together for a few photos. Sadly, the Queen was not present, However the grand babies made for an epic photo op!
Seriously, this one should be considered for this year's Christmas card. There's laughter, no one's looking in the right direction, and those kiddos are just plain cute!
-- Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! #HappyBirthdayHRH Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJacksonGetty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday — visit @ClarenceHouse for more --
Love it!