Passengers On Southwest Airlines Flight From Dallas To San Diego Received A Free Nintendo Switch

Nintendo just wanted to make sure no one was bored while on their way to Comic-Con.

On Wednesday passengers on Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to San Diego were given a very nice gift from Nintendo. Everyone on board was given a Nintendo Switch and a copy of the new ‘Super Mario Maker 2’.

Mario himself was at the gate passing out gift bags. The giveaway was in honor of San Diego Comic-Con and the partnership between the Southwest and Nintendo. Everyone on board the flight took to social media to show off their new Switch.

Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing said in a statement that this was the start of “A summer of surprises.”

“With the help of Southwest, we brought smiles to an entire plane full of people. We hope that spirit of fun lasts for a long time, as now everyone on the flight has a Nintendo Switch system and Super Mario Maker 2 to play at home or on their future travels.”

Via: Austin 360