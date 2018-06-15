Honey Smacks Cereal Linked To Possible Salmonella Outbreak

June 15, 2018




 
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration along with the Center for Disease Control are investigating a large scale salmonella outbreak across multiple states.

Officials with the FDA say the outbreak could be linked to a Kellogg's brand cereal, Honey Smacks.

So far, Salmonella illness has been reported by 73 people across 31 states. The CDC claims there have been 24 hospitalizations, but no deaths.

Kellogg has issued a recall for the wheat cereal, and has urged people to not consume any recalled boxes. 

The FDA and Kellogg are currently investigating the facility that manufactures the Honey Smacks cereal.

Via NBC DFW

